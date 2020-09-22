Priyanka Chopra Excited to Lend Voice to HBO Max's A World of Calm with Kate Winslet, Keanu Reeves

Global icon Priyanka Chopra will join the cast of upcoming HBO Max’s A World of Calm, along with Kate Winslet. The streamer announced on Monday that Priyanka will lend her voice to the series, based on the popular meditation app Calm. The actress expressed her excitement on being a part of this new venture via Twitter.

“Excited to join such an amazing group of “calming” voices for @hbomax’s @calm series, “A World Of Calm.” Coming Oct 1st,” tweeted Priyanka.

The 10-episode series adaptation of the Calm sleep-aid app will involve Priyanka along with featuring other well-known stars narrating chapters built on ‘Sleep Stories’ in the app.

The show, A World of Calm, is set to launch on October 1 on the WarnerMedia streaming platform. The unscripted series combines absorbing peaceful imagery and footage with recitation.

The A-list line-up of narrators for the 10-episode anthology series includes Mahershala Ali, Idris Elba, Oscar Isaac, Nicole Kidman, Zoë Kravitz, Lucy Liu, Cillian Murphy and Keanu Reeves. The series is jointly bankrolled by the makers of Calm and Nutopia.

Jane Root, Nicola Moody, Michael Acton Smith and Chris Advansun will serve as executive producers, with Sara Brailsford and Fiona Caldwell as co-executive producers.

The popular app, Calm offers original audio content in six different languages. A World of Calm is HBO Max's maiden entrance in the health and wellness universe. It is planned to help users “manage stress, sleep better and live a happier, healthier life,” as per HBO.

Each half-hour episode will transport the customer into an immersive visual experience through soothing vocals and enchanting music. The series offers a tranquil escape from the everyday bustle of life. The relaxing bedtime tales for adults will take one to another world with the featuring locations from outer space to the dense forests of Latvia.