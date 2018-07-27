GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Priyanka Chopra's Exit from Bharat Irks Salman Khan Who Vows to 'Never' Work With Her, Again

Bharat began on last Sunday with Khan who essays the role of a motorcycle stuntman. The film also features Disha Patani as a trapeze artiste.

News18.com

Updated:July 27, 2018, 2:42 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra's Exit from Bharat Irks Salman Khan Who Vows to 'Never' Work With Her, Again
Image courtesy: Instagram/Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra
Actress Priyanka Chopra’s exit from Bharat has left many surprised and perplexed. Reason? Director Ali Abbas Zafar took to Twitter this morning to confirm the actress’ decision to walk out of the project, but also hinted at her impending wedding with Nick Jonas.

"Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of @Bharat_TheFilm & and the reason is very very special, she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her... Team Bharat wishes @priyankachopra loads of love & happiness for life," Zafar's tweet read.




Even though he didn’t mention Priyanka’s “very, very special” reason, but the fact that he wrote that she informed them in “the Nick of time” was enough for the fans to fathom the hidden meaning.

Chopra and Jonas made headlines when they walked at the red carpet of the 2017 Met Gala in New York together, and their subsequent multiple outings together. If the recent reports to be considered, Chopra and Jonas are engaged.

But has Chopra’s decision gone down well with Khan? If a report in BollywoodLife.com is to be believed, Chopra’s choice has irked Khan.

A source has revealed to the portal that the Sultan star has “vowed to never work with Priyanka again.”

For the uninitiated, Khan and Chopra reportedly had a fallout post Mujhse Shaadi Karogi when the actress refused to work in Sohail Khan’s production Main Aur Mrs Khanna (2009). Later in 2011, Sohail reportedly excluded the actress from his guest list of a party that he hosted during an international awards show. It was Arpita Khan who brought these two stars together and convinced her brother to bury the hatchet with Chopra.

