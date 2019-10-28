Priyanka Chopra Explains Why She doesn't Take Pressure Anymore

Priyanka Chopra recently made her Bollywood comeback with Shonali Bose's The Sky is Pink. Not only that, the film was her first venture as a Hindi film producer. At a recent interview, the actress opened up about the pressure of playing the dual role of actor and producer.

"I took pressure many years ago. Now I don't take pressure. I think I stopped taking pressure when I reached a point where I could make choices about the work that I wanted to do... when I didn't have to depend on people coming to me with the work. That sort of shifted not too long ago, just four or five years ago maybe," Priyanka told IANS.

"Unfortunately with female actors, there is a lot of depending on a lot of people to approve before you are cast in a film. It is the truth. Hard to hear, but it's the truth. That shifted for me just recently. I guess that gave me a sense of confidence to become a producer, to be able to helm films that I wanted to make," she added.

But she likes to do films that make her feel nervous while going to the set.

"I like movies that challenge me. I like fiction as well as reality-based. I like the immersive experiences. I like something that will make me nervous coming to set. I like films where I look at my scene and I am like 'oh my god! How am I going to do this?' When your fingers tingle, your toes curl. I like experiences like those," she said.

"Every performer does because our outside environment influences us as a person. The only thing that experience has taught me is that between action and cut, no matter what is happening in my life, it won't affect me. Before that I would get influenced. If I had a fight or was in a bad mood, it would affect my work. Now it doesn't," said Priyanka.

Her list of upcoming projects is an exhaustive one, starting with The White Tiger and a superhero movie titled We Can Be Heroes.

"I can't tell you what I am playing in it (the superhero movie) but it will be really fun,' she promised.

"I am also developing about six or seven other projects for the next year. Some of them will have me and some won't. They are regional, international and Hindi," she shared.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.