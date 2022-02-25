Priyanka Chopra Expresses Concern over ‘Terrifying Situation Unfolding in Ukraine’; Shares Unicef’s Fund Link to Assist People

After Russia launched a ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine on Thursday, February 24, several reports about the Russian troops invading Ukraine, and the loss of several innocent lives have started coming in. While Bollywood actor Sonu Sood had earlier urged Indian Embassy to ‘find alternate route’ for the evacuation of stranded Indian citizens in Ukraine, Global star Priyanka Chopra has now expressed concern over the terrifying situation unfolding in the country, and the innocent people living in fear of their losing their lives.

The 39-year-old actress took to Instagram on Friday and shared a news report by Now This. The video shows Ukrainians who have turned subways stations into underground bunkers to protect themselves from Russian bombardment. The disheartening clip shows people taking shelter in the subway to save themselves. The video concludes with a report by CNN stating that the subways are still running as usual despite the heavy congestion. And many of the trains are being used as shuttle supplies and other items to crowds gathered underground.

Taking to the captions, Priyanka wrote, “The situation unfolding in Ukraine is terrifying. Innocent people living in fear for their lives and the lives of their loved ones, while trying to navigate the uncertainty of the immediate future.”

“It’s difficult to comprehend how in the modern world this could escalate to such a catastrophic point, but this is a consequential moment that will reverberate around the world,” she added.

The actress expressed concern over the situation of people living in the war zone and wrote, “There are innocent lives living in this war zone. They are just like you and me. Here is more info at the link in my bio about how to assist the people of Ukraine.”

Check the video below:

In the link in her bio, Priyanka Chopra has shared a page by UNICEF that takes us to a donation page to help the children in Ukraine.

Russia on Thursday launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, air, and sea, the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War II.

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday his country had been left on its own to fight Russia after the Kremlin launched a large-scale invasion that killed 130 Ukrainians in the first day. ‘

Zelensky said that 137 Ukrainians, both military personnel and civilians, had been killed since the start of the attack early Thursday. Another 316 had been wounded.

