Priyanka Chopra Expresses Joy Being Away from Delhi Pollution, Shares Pic of Mumbai's Blue Sky
Priyanka Chopra is known for addressing environmental issues on social media. Recently, she shared a pic of the blue sky that she saw as she arrived in Mumbai.
Priyanka Chopra is known for addressing environmental issues on social media. Recently, she shared a pic of the blue sky that she saw as she arrived in Mumbai.
New Delhi: It has been weeks since Diwali but the war on Delhi's deteriorating environment rages on. Celebrities are known to often speak against the atmospheric conditions particularly Priyanka Chopra. The Sky is Pink actress took another dig at Delhi's atmosphere as she landed in Mumbai on Thursday.
On Thursday Priyanka Chopra was spotted exiting the Mumbai airport. Shortly after this, she shared a picture on her Instagram story while leaving the airport. In the picture, she wrote, "The joys of seeing a blue sky after #Delhi".
[caption id="attachment_2387735" align="alignnone" width="660"] Image Courtesy: Priyanka Chopra Instagram[/caption]
Priyanka Chopra has been known for often addressing environmental issues on social media. The same has often turned her into a subject matter for trolls. She had shortly after Diwali posted a picture of herself in a gas mask stating that shooting for her upcoming film The White Tiger was difficult due to the deteriorating environment. In response to her fans lashed out at the actress for bursting numerous crackers on her own wedding.
Priyanka Chopra had also taken to Instagram to applaud for Greta Thunberg's UN speech on climate change voicing her support for the young activist. On the work front apart from Netflix's The White Tiger, Priyanka Chopra is shooting for Robert Rodriguez's film We Can Be Heroes. She is also working on a documentary series titled Activate: The Global Citizen Movement.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Check out today's city-wise real time air quality index here.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Study Concludes Apple Watch Can Detect Heart Rate Irregularities
- Kapil Sharma Tells Akshay Kumar 'My Good News is Coming Before Yours' in Fun Twitter Exchange
- Kim Kardashian Shares Pictures of Times She 'Taped up' Her Breasts
- Photoshopped Image of Cricketer Smriti Mandhana with Lipstick and Fairer Skin Causes Outrage
- Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch Launched With a New Keyboard, Price Starts at Rs 1,99,900