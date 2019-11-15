New Delhi: It has been weeks since Diwali but the war on Delhi's deteriorating environment rages on. Celebrities are known to often speak against the atmospheric conditions particularly Priyanka Chopra. The Sky is Pink actress took another dig at Delhi's atmosphere as she landed in Mumbai on Thursday.

On Thursday Priyanka Chopra was spotted exiting the Mumbai airport. Shortly after this, she shared a picture on her Instagram story while leaving the airport. In the picture, she wrote, "The joys of seeing a blue sky after #Delhi".

[caption id="attachment_2387735" align="alignnone" width="660"] Image Courtesy: Priyanka Chopra Instagram[/caption]

Priyanka Chopra has been known for often addressing environmental issues on social media. The same has often turned her into a subject matter for trolls. She had shortly after Diwali posted a picture of herself in a gas mask stating that shooting for her upcoming film The White Tiger was difficult due to the deteriorating environment. In response to her fans lashed out at the actress for bursting numerous crackers on her own wedding.

Priyanka Chopra had also taken to Instagram to applaud for Greta Thunberg's UN speech on climate change voicing her support for the young activist. On the work front apart from Netflix's The White Tiger, Priyanka Chopra is shooting for Robert Rodriguez's film We Can Be Heroes. She is also working on a documentary series titled Activate: The Global Citizen Movement.

