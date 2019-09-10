Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar's Humorous and Heart Wrenching Trailer of The Sky is Pink Leaves You Wanting for More
The Sky is Pink, starring Priyanka Chopra, Zaira Wasim and Farhan Akhtar follows the story of Aisha, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 13.
Image courtesy: Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram
The much-anticipated trailer of The Sky is Pink starring Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf was unveiled on YouTube on Tuesday. Directed by Shonali Bose, the film follows the story of Aisha, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 13. It is based on the love story of a couple spanning 25 years, told through the lens of their teenage daughter.
While Priyanka and Farhan are these madly in love couple, their chemistry will leave one wanting for more. Zaira is a sassy, sardonic and spunky teenager, who calls herself the villain in her parents love story.
The three-minute-long trailer sees Zaira as Aisha narrating the love story of her parents, who she fondly calls Panda (Farhan) and Moose (Priyanka). Starting from their early days of romance to their wedding to their accidental child, the couple has their share of ups and downs. But the real challenge comes when Aisha is diagnosed with a serious immune deficiency and they put forth everything to save their daughter.
Priyanka marks her return to Bollywood after a gap of three years. The film turns out to be even more special for the actress as it is her first film after her wedding with American pop singer Nick Jonas.
The film also made headlines when, Zaira, who essays the role of Aisha announced that she is quitting Bollywood. She said that she was not happy with the line of work citing that it interfered with her faith and religion.
The film is shot in Delhi, Mumbai, London and the Andamans. Juhi Chaturvedi is the dialogue writer and Pritam Chakraborty has been signed on as the music composer for the film that is backed by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur.
The film hit the theaters on October 11, 2019.
