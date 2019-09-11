Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar's Plan of Bank Robbery in The Sky Is Pink Goes Kaput as Maharashtra Police Issues Warning
Maharashtra Police shared a still from 'The Sky Is Pink' trailer to discourage people from attempting to loot a bank. Read full story below.
A still from The Sky Is Pink' trailer, courtesy of Twitter
The trailer of The Sky Is Pink was unveiled on Monday morning and Priyanka Chopra's return to the big screen was appreciated by many in the film fraternity and fans. However, the trailer of the film also invited a disclaimer from Maharashtra police, which turned a dialogue from the scene into a meme to issue warning to potential defaulters.
The Sky Is Pink trailer has a scene where the lead actors Priyanka and Farhan Akhtar are seemingly frustrated over financial matters and the former's character in the film points out that the two can loot a bank to help them sail thorough difficult financial times. Priyanka's character says in the trailer, "Once Aisha gets better, we can rob a bank together."
Watch The Sky Is Pink trailer here:
Responding to the trailer of The Sky Is Pink, Maharashtra Police reminded citizens that looting a bank is not a wise option. The official handle tweeted an image of Priyanka and Farhan and explained that the criminal offence will only invite seven years of imprisonment. The message on Maharashtra Police's handle read, "Seven years imprisonment with fine under IPC Section 393 #ColoursOfLaw #TheSkyIsPink @priyankachopra @FarOutAkhtar."
Check out the tweet here:
Seven years imprisonment with fine under IPC Section 393 #ColoursOfLaw #TheSkyIsPink @priyankachopra @FarOutAkhtar pic.twitter.com/0lTGrY0uZS— Maharashtra Police (@DGPMaharashtra) September 10, 2019
Directed by Shonali Bose, The Sky Is Pink is shot in Delhi, Mumbai, London and the Andamans. Juhi Chaturvedi is the dialogue writer and Pritam Chakraborty has been signed on as the music composer for the film that is backed by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur.
The film hit the theaters on October 11, 2019.
