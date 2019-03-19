Priyanka Chopra Features in USA Today's List of 50 Most Powerful Women in Entertainment

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas has joined international celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey and Meryl Streep in USA Today's list of 50 Most Powerful Women in Entertainment.Honoured on getting featured in the list, Priyanka said, "I feel privileged to share this platform with these amazing women who have each pushed through their own challenges and created their own realities and today stand shoulders above everyone in their chosen careers. It does give one a feeling of achievement."Priyanka became a popular name in the West through her lead role of Alex Parrish in the American TV drama thriller series Quantico. She then made her Hollywood debut opposite Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Zac Efron in the action-comedy Baywatch in 2017. Most recently, she was seen in Rebel Wilson’s Isn’t It Romantic in a small role.USA Today's list also included several other popular names such as singer Beyonce, television star Ellen Degeneres, Oscar-winning actor Jennifer Lawrence and international pop icon Jennifer Lopez among many others.Meanwhile, on the professional front, Priyanka will be next seen alongside Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in Shonali Bose’s The Sky is Pink.