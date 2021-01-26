Priyanka Chopra Feels 'Awful' for Putting Talcum-powder on Her Face: I Believed Dark Skin was Not Pretty

After the critical success of the Netflix film 'The White Tiger' starring Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is gearing up for the release of her memoir 'Unfinished'. Recently, while promoting her book, the actress opened up about promoting fairness creams in India. Priyanka stopped participating in such campaigns after moving to Hollywood.

In a profile for Marie Claire, Priyanka spoke at length about the regret she has about endorsing skin-whitening creams early on, a topic that she will also explore in her upcoming memoir, 'Unfinished'.

"(Skin lightening) was so normalized in South Asia; it’s such a large industry that everyone was doing it. In fact, doing it is still a check (mark) when you are a female actor, but it’s awful. And it was awful for me, for a little girl who used to put talcum-powder cream on my face because I believed that dark skin was not pretty."

Priyanka Chopra had come under social media fire when she announced with Nick Jonas that the couple donated money to organisations that fight racial inequality. Many netizens pointed out that Priyanka, in the past, endorsed fairness products and that in institutionalising the belief that one skin tone is better than another, she was always 'part of the problem.'

Many even called Priyanka a hypocrite when she shared Nick's message of supporting racial equality on social media.