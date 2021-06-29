Priyanka Chopra Feels 'Cute' in Space Buns, Might 'Delete' This Pic Later

Actress and global icon Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share a cute picture with her 64,9 million followers. Priyanka took to the photo-sharing app to post a selfie but also warned fans that she might ‘delete’ it later.

The fashionista could be seen sporting space buns and stylish sunglasses. She also paired her look with golden jewelry. She captioned the selfie, “Felt cute, might delete later."

On Sunday, the actress shared pictures in a stunning white ribbed dress. She captioned the post, “Sunday’s OOTD. Feeling the love in NYC… Happy Pride!"

Priyanka, who is juggling multiple projects recently came back to America after spending months shooting in London. She finally got the chance to visit her Indian restaurant Sona in New York City. She wrote, “I cannot believe I’m finally at @sonanewyork and seeing our labour of love after 3 years of planning. My heart is so full to go into the kitchen and meet the team that makes @sonanewyork such a wholesome experience. From my namesake private dining room, Mimi’s, to the gorgeous interiors, the stunning art by Indian artists (for sale) and the yummy food and drinks, the Sona experience is so unique and a part of my heart in the heart of New York City."

Priyanka is currently busy with shoot of Citadel. Helmed by Avengers makers Joe and Anthony Russo, Citadel is a spy thriller series co-starring Richard Madden, and is billed as a global event for OTT. She will also be seen in Matrix 4 directed by Lana Wachowski. The film will see Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Ann Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith reprising their roles. She also has Text 4 U with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion in the pipeline.

