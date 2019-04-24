Priyanka Chopra Feels Looks Aren't Everything, Wants to Be a Glamorous Old Lady

From winning the Miss World pageant to starring in glamorous roles in movies, Priyanka Chopra has always been a fashion icon. The 36-year-old has been part of countless photo shoots for brand endorsements and fashion magazines. But the actress says that after seeing the kind of work that is put into those photo shoots, she has realised that looks aren't everything.Priyanka, who won the National Award for the film Fashion, an expose on the glamour industry, says that she recognizes that people have set unrealistic standards of beauty, and she has stopped taking them seriously."In the world we live in, the standard of beauty is not really real, and that's something that we have done to ourselves. I think I realized what all it takes to actually look the way we do on magazine covers and the work we do. That's when I realized looks aren't everything, it's the confidence with which you walk into a room, it's the ability to do your job to the best of your capabilities," she told People magazine.Ironically, the actress made the statement as one of the Beauties of the Year in People's Beautiful Issue. Priyanka added that her own definition of wellness revolves around her skincare. "The way that I take care of my skin is to make sure to moisturize every day. I take off all my makeup before I go to bed, and it doesn't have to be really difficult. I think hydration is extremely important, drinking as much water as you can. That is truly the elixir of life."Instead of trying to hold onto her youth, Priyanka is planning to embrace ageing. Nick Jonas' wife is focused on building her brand and plans to be an "extremely glamorous old lady, who will always have an opinion on everyone. I'll be super fun and yeah, (mine) will be the house everyone will want to come to," she said.