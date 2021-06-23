Priyanka Chopra 'Finally' Makes Her Way Back to the US, But Can You Guess Why?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who was working in London on her upcoming Hollywood film ‘Text For You with’ Sam Heughan, was reportedly stranded in the UK in the wake of the second wave of coronavirus. But the actress is finally back in the USA where she lives with her husband, singer Nick Jonas. However, the actress’ latest visit to the US was for a special reason. Priyanka, who launched her haircare brand recently, visited a Target store in the States where her products are being sold.

In the video posted by Priyanka on her Instagram account, the actor is seen searching for her products and looks excited while doing so. She captioned the video stating, “Finally made my way back to the states to see @anomalyhaircare in @target for the first time…so surreal!!"

Priyanka recently made a red carpet appearance with Nick at the Billboard Awards in LA. Nick Jonas was on hosting duty for this year’s BMAs, and Priyanka joined him for the big night.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married in December 2018 just four months after they got engaged that July. The couple hosted a multi-day wedding celebration in India which began with a Western wedding on December 1, held at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Jonas’ father officiated the Christian ceremony, where the couple exchanged wedding bands.

The following day, they wed in a traditional Hindu ceremony and subsequently held several wedding receptions.

