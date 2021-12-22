Priyanka Chopra Finally Reacts to Divorce Rumours After Dropping 'Jonas' Surname from Social Media

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is married to American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas, earlier in November, had removed her surname, along with her husband’s last name, from social media handles. The actress removed ‘Chopra’ and ‘Jonas’ from her Instagram and Twitter accounts and is now going by only Priyanka.

At that time, her followers were left shocked at what was going on as neither her nor anybody from her team issued any clarification for this move. Many speculations were raised as to whether her marriage with Nick is on the rocks and the lovebirds are headed for a divorce.

However, News18 was the first to reach out to Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra who refuted her daughter’s divorce rumours. Now, Priyanka too opened up on dropping her surnames from social media. She told ETimes, “I don’t know. I wanted the username to match my Twitter, I guess. I just find it really amusing that everything becomes such a huge deal to people. It’s social media, guys. Just chill out!"

Priyanka can be seen in the role of Sati in The Matrix Resurrections, which has released in cinema halls.

Priyanka had been filming her upcoming series Citadel in London over the last 12 months. She said it’s been tough to be apart from her husband American pop singer Nick for so long as she shifted base to the UK for the past year and more.

Priyanka said, “This year has been really tough. It was really, really tough to be away from home for an entire year, especially at a time when you can’t travel to see your family. I was just alone."

(With IANS inputs)

