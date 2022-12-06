Priyanka Chopra Flashes Major Cleavage in Super Low-Cut Gown; Check Out Her Sexy Pics

Priyanka Chopra Jonas never fails to make a style statement every time she steps out for a red carpet appearance or a public event. And yesterday was no exception! The global icon put her signature curves on display as she modelled a breathtaking gown to attend an event in Dubai.

Priyanka wore a plunging, fuchsia pink show-stopping gown to the BVLGARI event. In case you don’t know, the actress is the brand ambassador for the luxury brand. The Citadel star flashed major cleavage in the sexy attire, which she teamed with a statement neck piece from The Bulgari Eden: Garden of Wonders high jewellery collection.

Sharing a series of photos from the event, Priyanka wrote: “What a gorgeous evening celebrating @bulgari’s Eden, Garden of Wonders collection in Dubai with my dear friend @jc.babin. @lucia_silvestri, your exquisite designs are so beautiful, and bring so much joy to everyone who wears them. I’m so proud to be your ambassador."

On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram account and shared a series of pictures along with videos to reveal that she spent the weekend unwinding in Dubai. The Citadel star travelled to the UAE to attend the Red Sea Film Festival.

In the first picture of the series, Priyanka brought back memories of Dostana and Baywatch as she slipped into a bright yellow swimsuit. She was seen laying on the floor of the boat while enjoying the waves and sun. In the second picture, Priyanka was seen wearing a casual white and pink outfit with a drink in her hand. In one of the pictures, she also took a selfie with the sunset.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the film Matrix 4. Next, she has a couple of impressive projects lined up. She will be seen in Russo Brothers’ web series Citadel. Besides that, she has two other films lined up Ending Things and Love Again. She will also be making her Bollywood comeback with Farhan Akhtar’s film Jee Le Zaraa co-starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

Read all the Latest Movies News here