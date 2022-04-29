Priyanka Chopra Flaunts Her Bikini Body In New Pics; Listens To This Aamir Khan Hit Song In The Pool

Priyanka Chopra is raising the summer temperatures and how! The actress, in the wee hours of Friday (IST), took to Instagram and shared a few videos along with a picture from her time in the pool in her LA home. The actress was seen wearing a black bikini and enjoying some retro music. A hit Aamir Khan song is also featured in the playlist.

The new mom was seen by herself in the pool. Priyanka first shared a selfie from the pool, in which she was seen wearing a pair of sunglasses. She followed it up with a video in which she was seen unwinding to the title track of Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin. The song starred Aamir Khan and Pooja Bhatt. She then shared a video in which she seemed to be vibing to Gulabi Ankhein.

She then listened to Bahon Mein Chale Aao, from Jaya Bachchan and Sanjeev Kumar’s film Anamika, the remixed version of Bin Tere Sanam and Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein. She wrapped her string of videos with a mirror selfie, flaunting her bikini.

Sharing the post, Priyanka wrote, “When u get a few unexpected hours of self care Sound ON!! Can u recognise the songs I’m listening to? Share in comments. #90smusic #desigirl #sunshine #poolday."

Most of her desi fans recognised the songs almost immediately. Priyanka has been stationed in the US for a while now. The actress has been a little less active on social media since she and her singer-husband Nick Jonas welcomed a baby earlier this year.

While Priyanka and Nick have refrained from sharing details of her identity, a TMZ report leaked their baby’s name. They revealed that the couple has named their child Malti Marie. According to a birth certificate obtained by the outlet, their daughter – who was born via surrogate – arrived just after 8 p.m. on January 15 at a hospital in San Diego, California. Decoding the meaning of their daughter’s name, Malti is of Sanskrit, Indian origin, and means “fragrant flower” or “moonlight.”

