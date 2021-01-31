Priyanka Chopra Flaunts Her Curves in a Red Bikini, See Pics

Priyanka Chopra has recently launched her line of hair care products. While she continues to put the word out on Anomaly, the brand, she treated her fans with some snaps as she took a dip in water dressed in a red bikini. In the selfies shared on social media, Priyanka can be seen flaunting her curves.

She can be seen flirting with the camera as she shares these stunning snaps with her social media family.

The actress, who manages her time between Bollywood and Hollywood projects, made the announcement about her hair care line Anomaly on Friday on social media, with a picture of a Beauty Inc magazine cover.

"This is ANOMALY. What a surreal moment to introduce you to the first brand I have ever created!!! For the last 18 months I have worked alongside my partners at Maesa toward the day when we could share our labour of love with the world, and I can't believe that time has finally arrived. I've tried a lot and learned a lot about haircare over the years...what gave me great hair days, what didn't, and everything in between...and I have infused that into a collection of products that gives your hair the TLC it deserves. Our formulas are vegan and clean, with high performance ingredients, and our bottles are made from a 100% plastic trash from our oceans and landfills (sic)," she wrote as caption with the image.

The actress further announced that the haircare line will be available for all on January 31. Meanwhile, Priyanka has also reached 60 million followers on Instagram.