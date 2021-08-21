Priyanka Chopra Flaunts Her Fresh Glow With New Selfie; Nick Jonas Has Perfect Compliment

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has finally revealed the secret behind her fresh and long-lasting glow. Priyanka, who is quite active on Instagram, often shares beauty tips with fans and followers. She also owns a haircare line and often promotes it via her handle.

On Saturday, the actress gave a sneak-peek into her daily skincare routine by sharing her gorgeous selfie. In the post, Priyanka reveals that she is getting “that fresh faced feeling" after moisturising her face. Her husband, singer Nick Jonas also dropped a series of red heart emojis on the actress-producer’s photo. Check out her post:

Priyanka Chopra recently reunited with Nick Jonas in London. The couple was living apart for a couple of months, owing to professional commitments and the travel restrictions around the world due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Priyanka Chopra is currently in London, where she’s filming her highly-anticipated Amazon Prime series Citadel. Meanwhile, Nick Jonas had been in the US, rehearsing for a production of Jersey Boys.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has been busy with numerous projects. The actor wrapped her schedule for Matrix 4 and Text For You and has been filming her upcoming project Citadel in the UK. Backed by Avengers: Endgame directors Russo Brothers, the series also stars Game of Thrones alum Richard Madden. She will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, who is also producing it.

