Priyanka Chopra Flaunts Sexy Toned Legs, Gives a Glimpse of 'Instagram vs Reality' With Pool Pics

Priyanka Chopra is continuing with her pool-side photo series and we are loving it! The actress is currently in LA. On Saturday morning (IST) the new mom took to her Instagram handle to share snaps of her chilling by her pool. The global icon is seen wearing a lime coloured co-ord set as she immerses herself inside the pool. In the first photo, she strikes a glamorous pose with her hands by her side and her head up. The next photo sees her looking at the camera and laughing. Captioning it, she wrote, “Instagram vs reality 😆"

She also took to her Instagram Story section to flaunt her toned legs. Take a look at her pics:

On Friday, the actress shared yet another series of photos of her time in the pool in her LA home. The actress was seen wearing a black bikini and enjoying some retro music. A hit Aamir Khan song is also featured in the playlist.

The new mom was seen by herself in the pool. Priyanka first shared a selfie from the pool, in which she was seen wearing a pair of sunglasses. She followed it up with a video in which she was seen unwinding to the title track of Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin. The song starred Aamir Khan and Pooja Bhatt. She then shared a video in which she seemed to be vibing to Gulabi Ankhein.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their first-born child in January this year, through surrogacy. While none of them has revealed any details about their baby, several publications have reported that it is a girl. A TMZ report also leaked their baby’s name. They revealed that the couple has named their child Malti Marie, according to a birth certificate obtained by the outlet, their daughter.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, Amazon Thriller series Citadel, and Ending Things with Anthony Mackie among others.

