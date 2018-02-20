GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Priyanka Chopra's 'Frock' On Assam Tourism Calendar Upsets Congress

Priyanka Chopra has once again landed in big trouble over her attire!

News18.com

Updated:February 20, 2018, 5:53 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Priyanka Chopra's 'Frock' On Assam Tourism Calendar Upsets Congress
(Photo: Priyanka Chopra at the pre Grammy gala/ AP)
Priyanka Chopra has once again landed in big trouble over her attire after some members of the Congress party slammed the actor for wearing a "frock" in a calendar launched by the Assam Tourism Development Corporation.

In the State Assembly on Monday, Congress MLAs Nandita Das and Rupjyoti Kurmi criticised the Quantico star, who is also the brand ambassador for Assam Tourism, for wearing a revealing outfit in the photos and said her pictures "were not sober at all", according to a report in Deccan Chronicle.


Kurmi said, "The government should preserve the respect of the Assamese society. Frock is not an Assamese attire and the calendar pictures were not sober at all. The government should have known how to preserve the prestige of the Assamese society, instead, they could have used the traditional mekhela sador. This is the reason we have protested against the calendar. There are a lot of talented Assamese actors, the government should look into this and accordingly appoint one.”

However, Chairman of Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC), Jayanta Malla Baruah, continued to defend the calendar and told a Guwahati-based weekly, G Plus, “The calendar was made to promote Assam internationally. It has also been sent to prominent international tour operators and dignitaries."

He further added that Priyanka's presence in the calendar has not tarnished the reputation of the state in any way, saying, “Priyanka Chopra is an international figure and her presentation in the calendar has not diminished Assam’s culture in any way."

Also Watch

| Edited by: Shrishti Negi
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You