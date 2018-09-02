English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Priyanka Chopra's Future Father-in-Law Paul Jonas Files for Bankruptcy
Nick Jonas' father Paul Jonas has decided to liquidate his real estate business as well as file for bankruptcy.
Nick Jonas with his father Paul Jonas Sr.(Image: Viral Bhayani)
A real estate company of Paul Jonas, father of American singer Nick Jonas and future father-in-law of actress Priyanka Chopra, has over $1 million in debt, including a $268k judgement from a case his company lost.
According to TMZ, it is said that in order to come up with the cash, Paul plans to liquidate assets of the New Jersey construction and real estate company, as well as file for bankruptcy.
In the past, the Jonas Brothers of which Nick is a part, had sold millions of records worldwide before the band broke up in 2013, and the trio has continued building their portfolios on their own.
Nick is reportedly worth $25 million. He's made most of his money as a solo artist, but he's also got a budding acting career and recently starred in the Jumanji remake.
Future daughter-in-law Priyanka Chopra is also reportedly worth a cool $28 million, so Paul's future seems to be secure.
(With IANS inputs)
