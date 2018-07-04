GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Priyanka Chopra Gets BMC Notice for Illegal Construction; Spokesperson Issues a Statement

Priyanka got a notice from the BMC on Tuesday for unauthorised construction in the premises of her Oshiwara office.

News18.com

Updated:July 4, 2018, 1:31 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Priyanka Chopra Gets BMC Notice for Illegal Construction; Spokesperson Issues a Statement
File photo of Priyanka Chopra. (Image: PTI)
A day after actress-producer Priyanka Chopra got a notice from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for an illegal construction, her mother Madhu Chopra's spokesperson said on Wednesday the "the required appropriate measures" were being taken.

"We have received the notice from the BMC. We are coordinating with the officials and have already taken the required appropriate measures," Madhu's spokesperson said in a statement.

According to a report, Priyanka got a notice from the BMC on Tuesday for unauthorised construction in the premises of her Oshiwara office and the adjoining commercial premises rented out by her.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery