Priyanka Chopra Gets BMC Notice for Illegal Construction; Spokesperson Issues a Statement
Priyanka got a notice from the BMC on Tuesday for unauthorised construction in the premises of her Oshiwara office.
File photo of Priyanka Chopra. (Image: PTI)
A day after actress-producer Priyanka Chopra got a notice from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for an illegal construction, her mother Madhu Chopra's spokesperson said on Wednesday the "the required appropriate measures" were being taken.
"We have received the notice from the BMC. We are coordinating with the officials and have already taken the required appropriate measures," Madhu's spokesperson said in a statement.
According to a report, Priyanka got a notice from the BMC on Tuesday for unauthorised construction in the premises of her Oshiwara office and the adjoining commercial premises rented out by her.
