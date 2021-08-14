Priyanka Chopra Gets Clicked by Fan on Dinner Date With Sandra Oh, Awkwafina, Video Goes Viral

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently in London shooting multiple projects back-to-back in the city. The global star has been spotted going out to plenty of dates with her husband, pop-star Nick Jonas, who is visiting her at work from Los Angeles for a few days. Recently, the actress was spotted having dinner with a few Hollywood stars, and multiple videos of the meeting have gone viral on social media. However, Nick did not accompany her in this outing.

Priyanka was spotted having dinner with actors Awkwafina, Sandra Oh, Michelle Yeoh, as well as Bridesmaids director Paul Feig and his wife Laurie Feig. A fan shared a video of sneakily capturing the party of six in the pretext of recording themselves. After the videos went viral, many other fan-pages also shared glimpses of the dinner.

A fan-page on Twitter called ‘Priyanka Daily’ shared the pictures and videos, and wrote, “| @priyankachopra at a restaurant with Sandra Oh, Michelle Yeoh, Awkwafina, Paul Feig and his Wife tonight in London."

While, this could have been a casual dinner with friends, many fans on Twitter have speculated about a potential film with the actors as cast. In fact, Awkwafina and Michelle Yeoh have worked together in Crazy Rich Asians and will also be seen in the MCU film Shang Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings.

Sandra Oh, on the other hand, is best known for playing Christina Yang in Grey’s Anatony and Eve Polastri in Killing Eve. She will be next seen in the Netflix series The Chair.

Meanwhile, Priyanka wrapped her schedule for Matrix 4 and Text For You and has been filming her upcoming project Citadel in the UK. Backed by Avengers: Endgame directors Russo Brothers, the series also stars Game of Thrones alum Richard Madden. She will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, who is also producing it.

She also announced her Bollywood project Jee Le Zara with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar and written by Farhan, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. The road-trip movie will be produced by Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani under Excel Entertainment.

