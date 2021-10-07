Priyanka Chopra Gets Clicked With Fans in Spain As She Steps Out for Dinner Amid Citadel Shoot

Global icon Priyank Chopra is busy filming for her forthcoming series, titled Citadel. The actress, who is currently in Spain, has shared several gorgeous snippets from her tour down there. She touched down in the country with co-star Osy Ikhile. A photo from inside Priyanka’s chartered plane went viral online, in which she was seen sitting on the seat with her legs crossed. Now, a new picture of the star posing with fans at a restaurant is circulating on social media.

The official Instagram handle of a restaurant in Valencia, Vaqueta Gastro Mercat, posted a photo featuring Priyanka smiling standing next to a few members of the staff. The diva opted for a casual and chic look, nailing the light pink-hued playsuit. She layered it with a black jacket and spotted a messy hair bun. Priyanka skipped on elaborate makeup and completed her look with a pair of casual shoes.

Last week, Priyanka shared a selfie from the Spanish country. She was seen posing at the Plaza de la Compania, in Córdoba city. On her Instagram stories, along with the image, she wrote, “Citadel."

Another gorgeous photograph showed a silhouette of Priyanka on Instagram. Standing against the blue sky in the backdrop, she wrote, “Facing fears like the warrior she is… can’t wait for you to meet.”

In case you missed it, she was in the city of Paris to host the Global Citizen Live event. She posed in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower from the French city.

Up next, Priyanka has a series of interesting projects including The Matrix Resurrections. She is also committed to Text for You, and Cowboy Ninja Viking. After The Sky Is Pink, Priyanka recently announced her new Bollywood project, Jee Le Zaraa. The Farhan Akhtar directorial will also star Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in key roles.

