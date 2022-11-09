Priyanka Chopra Gets Emotional Listening To Girls Fighting For Right To Study, Calls Them 'Inspiring'

Although a short visit, Priyanka Chopra got a lot of work done during her India visit. While she spent a few days promoting her hair product line, she was also seen meeting children in rural Uttar Pradesh who were battling poverty and inadequate educational opportunities. On Wednesday, the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador took to Instagram and shared a video in which she was seen getting emotional while listening to two girls share their struggles.

The video revealed that the two girls were fighting for their right to study. A girl also informed Priyanka Chopra that she was being forced to get married at a very young age but she has been fighting her way through it. Hearing her struggle, Priyanka was visibly emotional and also consoled her while she spoke.

Sharing the video, Priyanka confessed that she found the girls’ fight for education ‘inspiring.’ “One of the groups of teenagers I met didn’t get the opportunity to start their education when one is supposed to, only because they were girls. But their perseverance paid off and at the age of 12 and 14 they’re now learning how to read and write through the UNICEF supported initiative, Adolescent Development and Empowerment (ADE) which focuses on 10,000 such girls in the state. These two girls are financially supporting their families by working as domestic workers before and after school, yet their zeal to learn is incredible,” she said in the caption.

“These teenagers, especially the girls, are so inspiring. The situations they have dealt with in their young lives are so impossible to digest, but they picked themselves up and fought to remove themselves from the cycle of poverty and abuse that they are in,” she added.

“I also saw the power of a sisterhood, in this case the Shakti Group where groups of girls come together and become the strong support system that they need to grow and thrive. Another group of amazing teenagers I interacted with was the Smart Yuwa initiative which empowers India’s youth by by encouraging them to be active changemakers in their communities,” she concluded the post.

Priyanka returned to Los Angeles earlier this week but informed fans that she would be sharing a few more details about her visit to UP.

