Priyanka Chopra Gets Her 'Bat Mobile' from Nick Jonas as Christmas Gift

Nick Jonas gifted an electric snowmobile to Priyanka Chopra on the occasion of Christmas. She called it her bat mobile. Check out adorable pics of the couple and their family from their Christmas celebration below.

News18.com

Updated:December 26, 2019, 11:08 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra Gets Her 'Bat Mobile' from Nick Jonas as Christmas Gift
Priyanka Chopra ,Nick Jonas celebrate Christmas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas rang in their Christmas celebrations surrounded by snowy mountains. Priyanka posted several pictures of the duo wherein we can see them cruising through the snow on an electric snowmobile. Priyanka called her vehicle a bat mobile and said that she was happy that a Santa Claus drove in it. The snowmobile is a gift from Nick and came wrapped in a huge red coloured wrapping bow. Priyanka also posted a picture of her family, including her mother Madhu and brother Siddharth Chopra joining in the happy portrait. Nickyanka pets Diana and Gino also looked adorable in the family Christmas images.

Read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Twin as They Decorate Cookies, Wish All on Christmas

Earlier, on the eve of Christmas, Priyanka was seen decorating Christmas cookies with Nick and now they seem to be happy in each other's company again. Nick posted a pic of Priyanka on her new snowmobile. Nick said in the caption that there was nothing better for him than seeing his wife smile. He even rode pillion rider as Priyanka drove the snowmobile.

In other pictures shared by Priyanka, she can be seen having a fun time surrounded with Christmas decorations. Check out intimate pics of the adorable couple celebrating Christmas below:

Nothing better than seeing her smile. #christmas

Crew! #christmas2019

Priyanka has recently wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming film on Netflix The White Tiger. The movie has finished its shooting schedule and will enter post-production stage now. Her other projects include a superhero film with director Robert Rodriguez--We Can Be Heroes-- and an Amazon series inspired by her wedding Sangeet ceremony. She is co-producing the series with Nick and is tentatively titled Sangeet Project.

