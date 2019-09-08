Priyanka Chopra Gets Nick Jonas' Face in Coffee And She Spoils It

Priyanka Chopra is in Toronto, where she will be presenting her upcoming film The Sky Is Pink to the world cinema audiences. In the lead up to the big premiere on September 13, Priyanka spent some time with adopted pets on the sets of a photoshoot for an international publication and it is here that she got her hands on Nick Jonas themed coffee, which left her excited beyond explanation.

Priyanka shared the images of the coffee cup, which had Nick's face on it. The actress is wearing a brown shirt with a long skirt and posed ecstatically as she held the cup of coffee. She shared the video to her Instagram stories and was visibly excited over seeing Nick's face in her coffee mug. Overlaying the video she shared, the actress wrote, "mmmm."

She also shared a before and after pic of the coffee with Nick's face on it.

Check out the video here:

Priyanka will the role of Aditi, a mother who struggles with the emotional and financial toll of her newborn suffering through a serious immune deficiency, in The Sky Is Pink.

After the release of The Sky Is Pink on October 11, Priyanka will work with filmmaker Robert Rodriguez in We Can Be Heroes and with actor Rajkummar Rao in The White Tiger, which is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Arvind Adiga. Both the projects are in collaboration with Netflix.

