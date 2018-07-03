English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Priyanka Chopra Gets Notice from BMC for Illegal Construction
Priyanka Chopra has been sent a notice by the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) for illegal construction
Actress Priyanka Chopra speaks to reporters at the premiere of the film "A Kid Like Jake" at Eccles Theatre during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. (Image: AP)
Priyanka Chopra has been sent a notice by the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) for illegal construction in the premises of her Oshiwara office in Andheri, as well as, another adjoining commercial premise rented out by the actor.
As per the reports in The Times of India, BMC officials said that they have received five complaints from a municipal corporator and people who visited the Charisma Beauty Spa and Salon. The complaint alleged that it also had an illegal mezzanine floor.
The BMC has sent two separate notices to the owner and occupant of both the premises after finding the allegations to be true.
“We earlier wrote, asking them to regularize the unauthorized changes after paying the penalty and remove the other illegal changes which cannot be approved. But they didn’t bother to pay any attention after which we sent them the notice under the Maharashtra Regional Town Planning Act (MRTP). If they fail to reply again, we will demolish the illegal constructions at both the premises,” a senior BMC official told TOI.
