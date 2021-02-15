Priyanka Chopra Misses Nick Jonas as He Plans Sweetest Surprise for Her on Valentine's Day

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated Valentine's Day far from each other. However, the American pop singer made sure to surprise his wife. Showering her with love, Nick sent 'a couple of roses' for Priyanka. In the picture shared by Priyanka on Instagram, the actress can be seen sitting in the middle of a room filled with roses.

Nick also shared a mushy post for his wife. "Where ever you go, I’ll go, cause we’re in it together. For better or worse, hold on, cause it only gets better. Happy Valentine’s Day @priyankachopra thank you for filling every day with happiness and peace. I love you to the moon and back," he wrote along with a throwback picture of the couple horseriding during their vacation.

Priyanka too shared a post for Nick. In the adorable photo, the duo can be seen posing in a field. "My forever Valentine. I love you," the actress wrote in the caption.

Nick and Priyanka had tied the knot in December 2018 at Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur. The wedding took place following traditional Hindu and Christian ceremonies.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for "Text For You", which also stars Celine Dion and Sam Heughan.