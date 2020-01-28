Priyanka Chopra Gets Trolled for Grammy Dress, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Defends Her
Priyanka Chopra's plunging Ralph and Russo dress at the 2020 Grammys was trolled by many on social media including designer Wendell Rodricks.
Actress Priyanka Chopra's plunging white Ralph and Russo dress attracted a lot of attention on social media, with a certain faction loving her look, while the other calling it "too much". Designer Wendell Rodricks too had commented on Priyanka Chopra's dress in a now-deleted Instagram post where he had criticised the actress' look. Now, actress Suchitra Krishmnamoorthi took to Instagram to hail the Quantico actress for not trying to hide her belly in photos.
“Was so upset to see this post on insta by Wendel Rodrigues whose work I otherwise have a modicum of respect for. I think the fact that Priyanka is not trying to hide her belly with her clutch is what makes this pic so beautiful. Makes her the rockstar she is. Her confidence an inspiration to every woman. Women have been so enslaven by men’s opinion of how women should look this photograph of Priyanka to me at the world’s most publicized event is the height of liberation. You go girl and keep rocking it. I was never a fan of the lady but this pic has surely made me one,” she wrote.
Was so upset to see this post on insta by Wendel Rodrigues who's work I otherwise have a modicum of respect for I think the fact that Priyanka is not trying to hide her belly with her clutch is what makes this pic so beautiful. Makes her the rockstar she is. Her confidence an inspiration to every woman Women have been so enslaven by men's opinion of how women should look this photograph of Priyanka to me at the world's most publicized event is the height of liberation. You go girl and keep rocking it. I was never a fan of the lady but this pic has surely made me one So dear men. We are not ur pre pubescent hipless perverted fantasy or your teenage gay boy flat chested contortion. We are real women, we have breasts, we have fat we have water retention and we rock and roll Because ...we are finally allowing ourselves as God intended us to be. Not how men fantasized us to be. We are flesh and blood and and glorious rolls of it. It gets even more beautiful when we have babies and the rolls grow - in direct adverse proportion to the dark areas in your primitive brain So dear ugly men get this. We are not our bodies We are our abilities. We are our talent. We are our own rock stars Would anybody have dared comment on a mans belly or appearance like this? God knows we see grotesque images of them everyday and all the time More power to you #PriyankaChopra. I'm going to flash my flabby baby stretch marks with confidence tomorow thanks to you. And may every girl and woman in the world grow your confidence too . Bless you ❤️
Rodricks has now posted another picture of Priyanka with husband Nick Jonas and has written that he was only criticising her dress and not the actress herself. "It was more dress shaming than body shaming. Stop this sermon from high and read the post before you speak. There is an age to wear some clothes," he wrote.
For all those that said some really nasty things about me body shaming, here is my retort. Did I say anything about her body? No. Many women did. I just said the dress was wrong for her despite it being couture. It was more dress shaming than body shaming. Stop this sermon from high and read the post before you speak. There is an age to wear some clothes. Men with huge bellies should not wear tight T shirts. Same with women who wear minis past a certain age. If you don’t have it, don’t flaunt it. I stopped wearing Bermudas as I have a few varicose veins. Don’t make every issue body shaming, sexist or whatever. Or you can be false and fake resorting to being politically correct and not be truthful. If you don’t like my posts unfriend me.
