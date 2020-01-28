Priyanka Chopra Gets Trolled for Grammy Dress, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Defends Her

Actress Priyanka Chopra's plunging white Ralph and Russo dress attracted a lot of attention on social media, with a certain faction loving her look, while the other calling it "too much". Designer Wendell Rodricks too had commented on Priyanka Chopra's dress in a now-deleted Instagram post where he had criticised the actress' look. Now, actress Suchitra Krishmnamoorthi took to Instagram to hail the Quantico actress for not trying to hide her belly in photos.

“Was so upset to see this post on insta by Wendel Rodrigues whose work I otherwise have a modicum of respect for. I think the fact that Priyanka is not trying to hide her belly with her clutch is what makes this pic so beautiful. Makes her the rockstar she is. Her confidence an inspiration to every woman. Women have been so enslaven by men’s opinion of how women should look this photograph of Priyanka to me at the world’s most publicized event is the height of liberation. You go girl and keep rocking it. I was never a fan of the lady but this pic has surely made me one,” she wrote.

Rodricks has now posted another picture of Priyanka with husband Nick Jonas and has written that he was only criticising her dress and not the actress herself. "It was more dress shaming than body shaming. Stop this sermon from high and read the post before you speak. There is an age to wear some clothes," he wrote.

