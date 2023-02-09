Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently checked into Aspen, Colorado with their daughter Maltie Marie. They were accompanied by some friends on the holiday. Now, Priyanka Chopra has taken to her Instagram handle and shared a reel from her ski vacation, but what caught our attention was the beautiful caption that came with it. “Hold your loved ones close," she wrote. She also gave a desi twist to the fun reel by adding the track Dibra by Tech Panda, Kenzani, Rusha and Blizza.

The reel consisted of the precious moments from her trip. The actress can be seen playing in the snow and posing with her friends. In more glimpses, the group is seen chilling indoors. In one picture, baby Malti is seen posing for the camera with a white sun hat on. Also, Nick Jonas can be spotted standing beside Priyanka with his hands wrapped around her.

Within no time, fans rush to the comment section and dropped compliments for the happy family. One of them wrote, “What a stylish Family."

Just a day before, Nick Jonas too shared “Aspen photo dump" featuring his family. Priyanka and Nick were dressed in black and white ski gear, while Malti was dressed in a white and pink winter ensemble. In another image, Priyanka and Nick were seen cuddling in the snow. Another picture Nick posted showed Priyanka tossing a snowball at him while sporting a red beanie. Additionally, there was a single image of Priyanka pouting for the camera while posing on a bike.

Earlier, she posted pictures of Malti in the snow. She captioned the photo of her posing with her pals and daughter as “perfect moments".

Malti appeared in public for the first time last month with her parents, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. The three members of the Jonas family went to the Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony on January 30. The infant was spotted sitting on her mother’s lap throughout the event.

Priyanka Chopra will soon appear in the Hollywood films Love Again and Ending Things. She has also worked a lot on the web series Citadel, which is supported by the Russo Brothers. Priyanka will also act in the Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa, directed by Farhan Akhtar and starring Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and others.

