Priyanka Chopra Gives a Glimpse of Her Character From Citadel, See Photos From Set

Global icon Priyanka Chopra has been busy for the last couple of months shooting for her upcoming series Citadel, in London. Recently, she shared a couple of photos giving a glimpse of her character from the Russo Brothers’ directorial. Taking to Instagram, she posted a selfie in her shooting clothes and her face can be seen covered with dust. Priyanka captioned the photo as, “Messy day at work. Can’t wait for you to meet her! #Citadel."

She also took to her Instagram Stories space to share another photo that sees her exhausted after the shoot. In the photo, she had kept her eyes closed and tongues out. She wrote, “Switching to my EOD mood."

Backed by Avengers: Endgame directors Russo Brothers, the series also stars Game of Thrones alum Richard Madden and will drop on Amazon Prime Videos.

Priyanka recently reunited with Nick Jonas in London. The couple was living apart for a couple of months, owing to professional commitments and the travel restrictions around the world due to the Covid-19 pandemic. While Priyanka is in London for the last couple of months, Nick had been in the US, rehearsing for a production of Jersey Boys.

Apart from Citadel, Priyanka Chopra has a series of projects lined up. She wrapped her schedule for Matrix 4 and Text For You. She will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, who is also producing it.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here