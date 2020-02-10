Priyanka Chopra Gives a Sneak Peek Into Her Valentine Week with This Pic

Priyanka Chopra seemingly has plans made up for Valentine Week with Nick Jonas as she gave fans a glimpse into her preparations on the happy occasion of Teddy Day. Priyanka posted a picture of her nails painted with shapes in pink shade. The adorable picture was captioned with the note "Valentines Day Nails". Earlier, Priyanka also shared posts on social media about the Oscars ceremony that occupied the limelight in the morning hours of the day.

Read: Happy Teddy Day 2020: Quotes, Wishes and WhatsApp Messages for Your Loved Ones

Meanwhile, Nick recently revealed in a tweet that his upcoming Amazon Prime Video series with Priyanka will be for betrothed couples who have planned to get married. "Priyanka and I want you to be a part of our exciting new series with @amazonprimevideo. If you’re planning on getting married in the Spring or early Summer of 2020, we want to hear YOUR love story. Visit the link in bio for more info! castingengagedcouples.com," he wrote on Twitter.

Priyanka and I want you to be a part of our exciting new series with @PrimeVideo. If you’re planning on getting married in the Spring or early Summer of 2020, we want to hear YOUR love story. Visit https://t.co/TFobuIRU6K for more info! pic.twitter.com/w0fPX15PR5 — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) February 5, 2020

Read: Nick Jonas Spills the Beans on His Amazon Prime Series with Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka also shared some glamorous pictures of her on social media as she sh memories of her Oscars 2016 and 2017 appearance.

Read: Priyanka Chopra Shares Throwback Pics of Her Oscar Looks, Asks Fans to Vote for Best Film

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.