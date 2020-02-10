Take the pledge to vote

Priyanka Chopra Gives a Sneak Peek Into Her Valentine Week with This Pic

Priyanka Chopra shared a candid moment on social media that gives us a glimpse into her Valentine Week plans with Nick Jonas.

February 10, 2020
Priyanka Chopra seemingly has plans made up for Valentine Week with Nick Jonas as she gave fans a glimpse into her preparations on the happy occasion of Teddy Day. Priyanka posted a picture of her nails painted with shapes in pink shade. The adorable picture was captioned with the note "Valentines Day Nails". Earlier, Priyanka also shared posts on social media about the Oscars ceremony that occupied the limelight in the morning hours of the day.

PC nail

Meanwhile, Nick recently revealed in a tweet that his upcoming Amazon Prime Video series with Priyanka will be for betrothed couples who have planned to get married. "Priyanka and I want you to be a part of our exciting new series with @amazonprimevideo. If you’re planning on getting married in the Spring or early Summer of 2020, we want to hear YOUR love story. Visit the link in bio for more info! castingengagedcouples.com," he wrote on Twitter.

Priyanka also shared some glamorous pictures of her on social media as she sh memories of her Oscars 2016 and 2017 appearance.

