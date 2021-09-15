Priyanka Chopra Gives Credit to Husband Nick Jonas For Her Success

Not just the acting but also her sense of humour makes Priyanka Chopra Jonas an amazing personality. From Miss World to Bollywood and then to Hollywood her journey has been quite remarkable. She has also recently turned into an entrepreneur by launching her haircare line called Anomaly early this year. Recently, for the first time Priyanka Chopra opened up about her husband Nick Jonas and her marriage in a tell-all interview with the Times of India.

In the interview she said that change is the only constant in her life and after getting married to Nick Jonas this mantra has played a significant role for her.

In the interview she also responded to candid questions about her wedding and her in-laws.

She was asked that since she wanted a relationship like that of her parents which had everything from romance to poems to music, did she get all of that. Responding to this, a laughing Priyanka said that she got everything she wanted. She added that she would not have settled if she would not have got all of it.

The actress also said that love is the most difficult thing in life and it is the end game too. It does not only mean loving your partner but also accepting his entire family.

She added that one thing she has learned from marriage is that she cannot go without giving the credit to her husband for the work that she does. She mentioned that it is beautiful to notice the way Nick manages his life when she is working. The things that she likes and wants to do are important for Nick, Priyanka mentions.

She said that apart from family what is most important to her is her work. She said that she has been consistently working since she was 17 and she never realized that she needed her partner to understand how hard she has worked to make this career. It is great to have a partner who appreciates this. She mentioned that Nick has helped her calm down after marriage.

