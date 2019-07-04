Priyanka Chopra Goes Barefoot Yet Ultra Glam in Silk Gown at Sophie Turner's Pre-wedding

Priyanka Chopra knows exactly how the grab the limelight at every occasion, the latest being Sophie Turner and her brother-in-law Joe Jonas’ second wedding in Paris, France. In one of the photographs doing rounds on the web, Priyanka looks super shiny in a white satin dress. She is posing barefoot with a friend who also wore a similar dress.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner got married for the second time in Paris recently amid much hype and hoopla. The couple hosted lavish wedding festivities over the weekend which were attended by their family and close friends. Unlike their casual, sudden Vegas wedding, the couple went all out this time, following all the traditions of a formal ceremony - from the gown to guests.

Even though pictures from the ceremony had surfaced on social media over the weekend, they were mere glimpses from the ceremony. None of them revealed Sophie' full look, and fans have been waiting to see a full photo of Joe and Sophie in their full wedding day look.

The Game of Thrones actress finally shared a picture of her and Joe from the ceremony, in black and white. A while back, Louis Vuitton's creative director Nicolas Ghesquière had shared a beautiful photo of Sophie in her bridal attire. Her white gown had a cutout back with sheer printed sleeves and floor-length embellished skirt. She completed her gorgeous look by donning a matching veil.

