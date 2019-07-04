Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Priyanka Chopra Goes Barefoot Yet Ultra Glam in Silk Gown at Sophie Turner's Pre-wedding

In one of the photographs doing rounds on the web, Priyanka looks super shiny in a white satin dress. She is posing barefoot with a friend who also wore a similar dress.

News18.com

Updated:July 4, 2019, 4:50 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Priyanka Chopra Goes Barefoot Yet Ultra Glam in Silk Gown at Sophie Turner's Pre-wedding
Image: Instagram
Loading...

Priyanka Chopra knows exactly how the grab the limelight at every occasion, the latest being Sophie Turner and her brother-in-law Joe Jonas’ second wedding in Paris, France. In one of the photographs doing rounds on the web, Priyanka looks super shiny in a white satin dress. She is posing barefoot with a friend who also wore a similar dress.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner got married for the second time in Paris recently amid much hype and hoopla. The couple hosted lavish wedding festivities over the weekend which were attended by their family and close friends. Unlike their casual, sudden Vegas wedding, the couple went all out this time, following all the traditions of a formal ceremony - from the gown to guests.

Even though pictures from the ceremony had surfaced on social media over the weekend, they were mere glimpses from the ceremony. None of them revealed Sophie' full look, and fans have been waiting to see a full photo of Joe and Sophie in their full wedding day look.

The Game of Thrones actress finally shared a picture of her and Joe from the ceremony, in black and white. A while back, Louis Vuitton's creative director Nicolas Ghesquière had shared a beautiful photo of Sophie in her bridal attire. Her white gown had a cutout back with sheer printed sleeves and floor-length embellished skirt. She completed her gorgeous look by donning a matching veil.

View this post on Instagram

It’s in the air.. ❤️

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram