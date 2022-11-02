Priyanka Chopra Goes Bold in Sexy Cut-Out Top on Outing in Mumbai, Raises Temperature in Viral Pics

It’s no secret that Priyanka Chopra Jonas can basically wear anything she likes and look stunning in it and her latest look is only further proof of this. The global icon, who is currently in Mumbai, put on eye-popping display in tiny skintight cut-out top as she arrived at an event.

Priyanka looked sexier than ever in an all-white ensemble which complemented her toned figure. The actress kept her hair open and accessorized her look with a stylish pair of goggles. The actress was attending the official launch of her haircare line on Nykaa India.

Priyanka arrived in Mumbai in the wee hours of Tuesday morning. The actress flashed a million-dollar smile as she stepped out of Mumbai’s Terminal 2, where paparazzi were stationed to catch a glimpse of the global icon. Priyanka has come to India almost after three years. This visit is extra special to her Indian fans as this marks her first trip to the country after she and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Priyanka moved to Los Angeles after her wedding but frequently visited India. However, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and her busy international schedule, Priyanka couldn’t make the time to visit India. In the past three years, Priyanka spent most of her time in her home in LA before she was stationed in the UK where she was shooting for her projects — Text For You and Citadel.

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections, starring Keanu Reeves in the lead. Priyanka has a number of projects in the pipeline, including Text For You, Citadel, Jee Le Zaraa, It’s All Coming Back to Me and Ending Things.

