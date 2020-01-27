Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Priyanka Chopra Turns Heads with Her Bold Plunging Neckline at Grammy Awards 2020, See Pics

Priyanka Chopra wore a custom Ralph & Russo design, which featured a plunging neckline and also included diamond-adorned pieces, fringe sleeves and intricate embroidery.

IANS

Updated:January 27, 2020, 8:44 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at Grammys 2020
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at Grammys 2020

Priyanka Chopra isn't hitting the headlines as a nominee or winner at the Grammys, so she decided to get a bit of the spotlight with her innate style quotient. While attending the 2020 Grammys, she walked arm-in-arm with her husband and singer Nick Jonas.

She wore a custom Ralph & Russo design, which featured a plunging neckline and also included diamond-adorned pieces, fringe sleeves and intricate embroidery.

"This guy," she shared on Instagram, with a photo of her and her beau striking a pose hours before making their way to the event.

The couple walked the red carpet with the Jonas Brothers and their spouses. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, Kevin and Danielle Jonas all arrived to the star-studded event together.

View this post on Instagram

This guy. #Grammys2020

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

At a pre-Grammy bash, she opted for a look that was styled by Mimi Cutrell. Her wardrobe comprised a beige Nicolas Jebran-designed satin gown that was slit waist down, with a short train at the back. The halter-neck attire was tied at the nape of her neck, leaving the back bare.

Priyanka accessorized her gown with a Stuart Weitzman pointed heels of matching shade and Bulgari earrings. She completed the look with kohl-lined eyes with gold-tinted lids and browned-up lips.

View this post on Instagram

Pre-Grammys

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

She later also shared a picture of her dress for the Grammy on Instagram. In the picture, she could be seen wearing a beautiful Ralph & Russo gown with a deep plunging neckline, with a belly ring. The gown featured fringe detailing and glistening embellishment. Alongside Priyanka was her hubby Nick Jonas as well. The singer was wearing a bronze suit with a pair of matching loafers to go with it.

View this post on Instagram

This guy. #Grammys2020

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on



