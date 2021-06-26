Priyanka Chopra Gorges on Paani Puri and Dosa at Her New York Restaurant

Priyanka Chopra recently returned to the United States after completing her work in UK. She had been away from her home in London since the end of last year. The actress is now enjoying the pleasures of her life at home. She also updated her social media to treat fans with glimpses of her activities since she returned to the States.

She took a tour of her brand new Indian cuisine restaurant named Sona in New York. On her Instagram Stories, Priyanka shared glimpses of the rich platter she was gorging on. The assortment of Indian dishes right from Sona’s kitchen is everything drool worthy. Mouth-watering pakoras, delicious-looking prawns, dosa served with red and white chutneys and gol gappas, all made it to Priyanka’s dinner table yesterday.

Take a look:

The restaurant owned by Priyanka Chopra was opened in March this year, to introduce authentic Indian cuisine and bring forward aesthetics and celebrity support in the heart of the Big Apple. She finally visited the restaurant, met the team and saw her plans come to fruition.

Priyanka recently posted a picture of herself basking in the warm sunlight of the Los Angeles sun. She was sipping on sangria while she sunbathed near a pool. She was dressed in pink and blue shorts, a white top, and sunglasses in the throwback.

Priyanka finished shooting for the upcoming romantic drama Text For You, co-starring Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, Steve Oram and Omid Djalili. She has been shooting the Amazon spy series titled Citadel. Other projects lined up for her include a romantic comedy with Mindy Kaling, a biopic on Ma Anand Sheela, Matrix 4,and an unscripted Amazon series tentatively titled Sangeet, which she and her musician husband Nick Jonas will co-produce.

