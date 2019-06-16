Take the pledge to vote

Priyanka Chopra Grooving to 'Sona Sona' from Major Saab is All of Us on Weekends

Priyanka Chopra was in a filmi mood in New York over the weekend, dancing to the hit song from the Amitabh Bachchan film.

Updated:June 16, 2019, 12:24 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra Grooving to 'Sona Sona' from Major Saab is All of Us on Weekends
Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram
Priyanka Chopra seems to be having a chill weekend. After the actress announced she is back in "home sweet home" New York, PeeCee seems to be having the best time with husband Nick Jonas and his family. She also seems to be introducing her American in-laws to more Bollywood music. In the latest video on her Instagram, Priyanka is seen dancing to the song Sona Sona from the Amitabh Bachchan film Major Saab.

In the video, Priyanka is seen in an orange high-low shirt dress with pointed-toe snakeskin boots. Joining her is a little girl Ava Drew, who has been spotted with Priyanka at previous outings as well. Ava is reportedly the daughter of Nick's manager. Their enthusiastic dance moves show how Priyanka is spreading the Bollywood fever at her home in New York as well. Take a look at the cute video below:

Before the weekend dance video, the Sky Is Pink actress had posted another funny, self-indulgent video where she can be seen giving out hacks that may help others in living better lives. Priyanka, who found herself at the center of a controversy by wearing a blouse-less saree for the cover of InStyle magazine, can be seen blending philosophy and style as she shares "5 life lessons."

On the work front, Nick Jonas, along with brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, will soon embark on the Happiness Begins tour. Nick had earlier shared on Instagram, "WE'RE GOING ON TOUR! I am so excited for this North American run. We are already hard at work putting together the show, and making sure it's a night to remember. What show are you coming to?"

The Sky Is Pink will mark Priyanka's Bollywood comeback. The movie has been directed by Shonali Bose and also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in lead roles. It is based on the life of late Aisha Chaudhary, a girl who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 13.

