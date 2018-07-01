English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Priyanka Chopra Gushes Over Nick Jonas at His VillaMix Festival Concert in Brazil
The couple were in Goiânia, Brazil, where the singer performed at the VillaMix Festival alongside a slew of acts like Shawn Mendes and Jorge & Mateu.
(Image: Getty Images)
After spending a romantic vacation together in Goa, Priyanka Chopra and her rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas are now headed to Brazil. The lovebirds left for Nick's concert in Brazil after gracing Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's pre-engagement bash, where the two arrived holding hands.
Recently, Priyanka Chopra shared few snippets from Nick's concert, gushing over her favourite man's performance on stage.
The couple were in Goiânia, Brazil, where the singer performed at the VillaMix Festival alongside a slew of acts like Shawn Mendes and Jorge & Mateu.
After a series of flirtatious comments on each other Instagram post, the couple made their relationship official during their trip to India, where they met Priyanka's mother and family members over dinner and then went on a Goa vacation with Priyanka's cousin and actor Parineeti joining them.
As per a source close to People.com, the new couple is happy and it's getting a little more serious for both of them.
Nick and Priyanka first appeared together at the Met Gala 2017 red carpet, where both were donning Ralph Lauren outfits. Post their random walk-in, the rumours of their link-up began, which made the two think about each other and eventually hang out together. Post that, they were spotted hanging out together, with and without their common friends and even attended the wedding of Jonas' close family friend.
