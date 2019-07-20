Priyanka Chopra Had the Fanciest Cake at Her 37th Birthday Bash, See Pics
For Priyanka Chopra's 37th birthday, Nick Jonas hosted a grand party at a high-end restaurant in Miami, Florida.
Priyanka Chopra celebrates her 37th birthday with husband Nick Jonas and cousin Parineeti Chopra in Miami, Florida. (Image courtesy: Instagram/KOMODO)
For Priyanka Chopra's 37th birthday, Nick Jonas hosted a grand party at a high-end restaurant in Miami, Florida. The actress looked red hot as she turned another year older, wearing a stunning red sequin long-sleeve outfit which had a plunging neckline.
The Bollywood diva was treated to a five-tier red and gold glittery birthday cake, to go along with the colour of her dress. Nick posted a series of videos from the party to his Instagram Story, including one of him showing off the fancy birthday cake.
Inside the restaurant, the power couple was clicked feeding each other shots. Priyanka was also joined by her mother Madhu Chopra and cousin, actress Parineeti Chopra.
Priyanka playfully accessorised her glamorous look with big hoops, silver metallic heels, a crystal lipstick-shaped clutch and a sparkly headband that read “Birthday Girl”. Meanwhile, Nick, 26, looked dapper in a yellow button-down Oxford.
Prior to the bash, Nick took to Instagram to wish his wife a happy birthday. He posted two pictures of Priyanka that appeared to be from his brother, Joe Jonas' recent wedding celebration in France, and captioned the photographs with, "Light of my world. My whole heart. I love you baby. Happy birthday."
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Had the Fanciest Cake at Her 37th Birthday Bash, See Pics
- Reliance Jio Q1 Results: Users Consume More Data Per Month as Jio Overtakes Airtel
- Streaming Now: Netflix to Release Documentary on Cambridge Analytica Data Scandal The Great Hack
- Actress Shobha, Known for Her Role in Magalu Janaki, Dies In Car Accident
- MH370 Disappearance: Mysterious 90 Kg Load Added to Cargo List After Takeoff