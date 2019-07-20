Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Priyanka Chopra Had the Fanciest Cake at Her 37th Birthday Bash, See Pics

For Priyanka Chopra's 37th birthday, Nick Jonas hosted a grand party at a high-end restaurant in Miami, Florida.

News18.com

Updated:July 20, 2019, 8:54 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra Had the Fanciest Cake at Her 37th Birthday Bash, See Pics
Priyanka Chopra celebrates her 37th birthday with husband Nick Jonas and cousin Parineeti Chopra in Miami, Florida. (Image courtesy: Instagram/KOMODO)
For Priyanka Chopra's 37th birthday, Nick Jonas hosted a grand party at a high-end restaurant in Miami, Florida. The actress looked red hot as she turned another year older, wearing a stunning red sequin long-sleeve outfit which had a plunging neckline.

The Bollywood diva was treated to a five-tier red and gold glittery birthday cake, to go along with the colour of her dress. Nick posted a series of videos from the party to his Instagram Story, including one of him showing off the fancy birthday cake.

Inside the restaurant, the power couple was clicked feeding each other shots. Priyanka was also joined by her mother Madhu Chopra and cousin, actress Parineeti Chopra.

Priyanka playfully accessorised her glamorous look with big hoops, silver metallic heels, a crystal lipstick-shaped clutch and a sparkly headband that read “Birthday Girl”. Meanwhile, Nick, 26, looked dapper in a yellow button-down Oxford.

Happy birthday @priyankachopra!! 🎈

Prior to the bash, Nick took to Instagram to wish his wife a happy birthday. He posted two pictures of Priyanka that appeared to be from his brother, Joe Jonas' recent wedding celebration in France, and captioned the photographs with, "Light of my world. My whole heart. I love you baby. Happy birthday."

