Priyanka Chopra hanging out with Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi in Italy is BFF Goals
In Italy to attend Esha Ambani’s engagement, Priyanka Chopra had a fun time with sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. See photo.
Priyanka Chopra with Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor in Italy. (Image: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra)
After living the ‘ranch life’ in Texas with fiancé Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra is currently having a ball of a time in Italy.
Earlier spotted at Isha Ambani’s high-profile Lake Como engagement bash, the 36-year-old Instagrammed an image on Tuesday of her chilling with late actor Sridevi’s daughters Janhvi and Khushi.
Glamourous as ever, the three in the photograph can give major #BFF envy to any set of friends.
Now viral, the image has got over 8.3 lakh likes in 11 hours, including by actors Alia Bhatt and Parineeti Chopra. With a photo like this, it is difficult to not comment. Janhvi wrote, "Hahaha I know why this picture is cropped! Cashmere illusion."
Before hanging out with the Kapoor sisters, Priyanka Chopra was snapped spending some quality time with fiancé Nick Jonas and newlyweds Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja by the poolside.
Priyanka was also spotted attending Milan Fashion Week for Dolce & Gabbana over the weekend. Sonam and Anand were also present at the global event, but for a show by designer Giorgio Armani.
On the professional front, PeeCee is currently filming Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink. She will also be seen in Cowboy Ninja Viking and A Kid Like Jake.
Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor, who made her big Bollywood debut earlier this year with Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak, has been roped in to Karan Johar's magnum opus Takht, which also stars Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in important roles.
