Priyanka Chopra Has A Ball While Attending Vir Das' Show In LA, Calls Him 'Brave, Inspiring'

Priyanka Chopra and her friends made their way to attend Vir Das’ comedy show in Los Angeles on Friday. The actress took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of her fun outing. Priyanka started her photo dump with a picture from what appeared to be the backstage at the show. Priyanka was seen wearing casual outfits and a messy pony as she sat in the dressing room.

She then shared a picture of her meeting with Vir. The actor-comedian seemed surprised upon meeting Priyanka. She went on to share a clip of Vir performing on stage. Besides that, Priyanka also shared a selfie taken in the car with her friends and a slow-motion video in which she was goofing around with her friend. She also sneaked in one of the bikini pictures she took earlier in the day.

Sharing the post, Priyanka wrote, “What a day! With Awesome friends watching an awesome friend do what he does best! @virdas you r so brave and so inspiring to me! Not to mention had me in tears laughing!! Thx for having us!

Also love having u in La @pearlthusi come back soon! @cavanaughjames r u finally moving too? Love u too @divya_jyoti."

Vir took to the comments section and thanked the actress. “Thank you for coming! Thank you for opening all the doors for the rest of us. And thank you for always being awesome and cool and funny! I admire you so much," he wrote.

On Saturday morning, Priyanka shared a couple of pictures in which she was enjoying her time in the pool. The bikini-clad actress was all smiles as she enjoyed her time in the pool. “Instagram vs reality," she captioned the pictures. Her singer-husband Nick Jonas took to the comments section and praised her. “Damn 🔥" he wrote.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.