1-MIN READ

Priyanka Chopra Has a Loving Note On Mother-in-law Denise Jonas' Birthday

credits -Priyanka Chopra instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Instagram and shared a note to celebrate her mother-in-law Denise Jonas' birthday. In the picture, the two can be seen sharing a happy moment.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: July 13, 2020, 5:19 PM IST
Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has posted an adorable Instagram note to celebrate her mother-in-law Denise Jonas' birthday.

"Happy Birthday MamaJ ! Thank your for your constant grace and generosity.. I'm So glad you are here and we can celebrate you today together. Love you so much. @mamadjonas @nickjonas," wrote Priyanka, along with an image where she is seen with Denise.

Priyanka's husband and American pop singer Nick Jonas also posted a photograph of himself with his mother on Instagram and captioned it: "Love you mom. Happy birthday!"

Love you mom. Happy birthday! 🎂

Nick and Priyanka got married in over a series of ceremonies over three days in India in December of 2018. They later hosted multiple receptions for friends and family.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in The White Tiger, an upcoming Netflix adaptation where she features with Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao. The film is based on Aravind Adiga's Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name, and directed by Iranian filmmaker Ramin Bahrani.

