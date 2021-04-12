Priyanka Chopra Has a Take on High Heels and We Can All Agree

Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked drop-dead-gorgeous as she chose a red and white ensemble as she walked the red carpet at the 74th British Academy of Films and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards along with her American pop singer husband Nick Jonas.

Priyanka was one of the presenters at the prestigious award function, held at the Royal Albert Hall. The official Instagram account of BAFTA posted a picture of the couple. In the image, Priyanka is seen wearing a fiery red embroidered jacket with an open neckline paired with ivory harem pants. Nick chose a classic number as he opted for a black suit paired with a crisp white shirt.

Maintaining guidelines of Covid-19, the pair wore a black face mask, while they posed for the camera before entering. Priyanka spoke to the news reporters present outside the venue and shared, “Just to see a red carpet, human beings even though we are social distanced, I feel like we are stepping towards normalcy a little bit. It’s so lovely. Also to get dressed, I am not used to wearing heels and my feet hurt already."

Priyanka presented, EE BAFTA, representing the Rising Star Award that honours new talent. Earlier called the Orange Rising Star Award, it is now designed as EE owing to commercial reasons. Bukky Bakray took home the honour.

Other presenters this year included Phoebe Dynevor, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Cynthia Erivo, Hugh Grant, Richard E Grant, Tom Hiddleston, Felicity Jones, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, James McAvoy, David Oyelowo and Pedro Pascal.

Priyanka’s last outing onscreen was The White Tiger, a film she featured in as well as executive-produced.

(With IANS inputs)

