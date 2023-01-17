Priyanka Chopra Has Fun Experimenting With Her Makeup Looks; Check Pics

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra seems to have shifted gears from her acting career. The diva is currently busy experimenting with her business endeavours. From launching her haircare brand Anomaly to introducing her Sona Home homeware brand to her fans, PeeCee has been reaching new heights in her career. Priyanka is known for her impeccable fashion sense and on-fleek makeup game.

Recently, the Quantico actress impressed us with her fun makeup looks. Priyanka, who is the brand ambassador of the makeup line Maxfactor, has created her personal Universal Colour Collection line that she officially launched on January 13. The wide range of products available under her amazing collection includes funky nail colours, ravishing lipsticks, and dramatic eye-makeup accessories.

Calling her makeup journey a “whirlwind” Priyanka penned a lovely caption on her IG handle, along with sharing a series of snaps, flaunting her adept makeup skills. “Had so much fun playing dress up with my new collection!! It’s been quite a whirlwind to create the different looks using my Universal Colour Collection from Max Factor, working with my amazing HMU and styling team. The collection is so versatile that it allows you to create a multitude of looks, much like I did over the 3 days in London. Here’s a little snapshot of my looks” read her note.

In the first picture, our desi girl won hearts with her charming smile, sporting the Golden Dust shade of lipstick from her collection. The navy blue shade of shimmery eyeshadow clubbed with indigo and white-hued nail paint, amped up her feisty look. Priyanka spiced up her winter-ready avatar, in a nude-brown lipstick shade, bronzed cheeks, and a deep-coloured smokey eyeshadow, topped with the perfect winged liner.

Glittery peach-pink eyeshadow, glossy nude lipstick, and subtle blushed cheeks rounded off the Barfi actress’s natural glam makeover in the next frame. Her quirky Rose & Bold Rosewood swirl nail art has all our hearts. When it comes to acing the bold avatar, it is Priyanka that we trust. In the last slide, PeeCee’s ultra-glam look comprised dusty red lipstick, striking kohl-rimmed eyeliner, gold-tinted eyeshadow, and a jazzy V-cut french nail colour of the Vanilla Spice & Daring Cherry shade.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Priyanka will next be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s girl road trip drama Jee Le Zaara, also starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

