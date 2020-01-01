Priyanka Chopra Has Had an Eventful 2019 and This Video is Proof

Priyanka Chopra is often subject to harsh criticism from audiences in India but this has never stopped the actress from living her life to the fullest.

On the occasion of the new year, the actress took to Instagram to share a video looking back at her year. In the video, she shared a number of pictures from a variety of events like a MET Gala, Cannes, her trip to Ethiopia and promotions for The Sky Is Pink. The video also included clips and pictures from her personal life and special moments with hubby Nick Jones.

In the caption, she wrote, "Another year, another gift. Cannot wait to see what 2020 has in store. Thank you God and everyone who has blessed my life. #fullheart #newyear #gratitude".

2019 was interesting and eventful for Priyanka Chopra. She appeared in a variety of Hollywood films playing supporting roles. She made her return to Bollywood after almost three years with The Sky is Pink alongside Farhan Akhtar. During the year she also hosted a YouTube series titled If I Could Tell You Just One Thing.

Apart from this Priyanka Chopra also helped produce a number of regional films like Firebrand and Paani in the Marathi cinema and Bhoga Khirkee in Assamese.

