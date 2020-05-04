MOVIES

Priyanka Chopra Has This Adorable Pet Name for Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas participated in the 'I For India' digital concert and the actress revealed her pet name for the hubby on camera.

  News18.com
  Last Updated: May 4, 2020, 8:33 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently united for I For India digital concert to raise funds for coronavirus relief efforts. While Priyanka narrated a poem on camera in her bid to entertain the audiences, Nick strum the guitar strings and sang for the audiences.

In the video where Nick sings, he says, "India has become a second home to me." However, what caught our attention was the adorable pet name that Priyanka has for Nick and she even addressed him with the same while they were captured on camera.

Priyanka can be seen addressing Nick as 'babs', leaving us thinking what does that mean. Earlier, Priyanka had revealed her preferred choice of a couple's name for them, saying she loves the name 'Prick' for herself and Nick.

Check out a video.

Meanwhile, Priyanka and Nick have also contributed to several charities to lend support to the ongoing battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. These organisations include PM-CARES Fund, Unicef, Feeding America and Goonj among many others.

Priyanka has pledged to donate USD 100,000 to women doing their bit in health crisis. She has also joined hands with Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg to protect vulnerable children across the world from the coronavirus.

(With inputs from IANS)


