Priyanka Chopra Has 'Vegas Nights With Bae' Nick Jonas as They Walk Hand-in-Hand, See Pic

Priyanka Chopra took to social media to drop an adorable photo with her singer-husband Nick Jonas. The actress returned to Los Angeles a couple of days ago after launching her hair care product line in India. In the photo, Priyanka and Nick can be seen turning their back to the camera and walking hand-in-hand. PeeCee can be seen pairing a long red coat with black pants while Nick is wearing an ochre yellow jacket with denim.

Sharing the photo, the actress wrote, “Vegas nights with bae.” Take a look at the post:

Earlier this month, Priyanka Chopra jetted back to India after three years to launch her haircare product line. After promoting her hair care product line, she also visited children in rural Uttar Pradesh who were battling poverty and inadequate educational opportunities.

A couple of days back, Priyanka also shared a photo of her and Nick with their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. In the picture, Priyanka can be seen lying down on the floor and carrying baby Malti while Nick lies beside them and looks at them with love-filled eyes. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed their daughter through surrogacy in January 2021.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Home ❤️”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in Keanu Reeves’ The Matrix Resurrections. She has an interesting lineup of films and series. The actress will next be seen in Love Again with Sam Heughan. Then the actress has the web series Citadel in the pipeline. Not just that, Priyanka Chopra will also be making her Bollywood comeback with the film Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

