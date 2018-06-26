This Video of Priyanka Chopra Dancing With Sister Parineeti on Tip Tip Barsa Pani Will Make Your Day

After finishing the exhausting shooting schedule of Namaste England in London, actress Parineeti Chopra is doing just about everything to unwind. Parineeti is currently vacationing in Goa with her sister Priyanka, who recently touched down in India with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas. And if their Instagram posts are anything to go by, they are clearly having a blast in Goa.Parineeti shared a hilarious boomerang on her Instagram story wherein she performs Priyanka's "seductive" dance moves.“How to do the Bollywood heroine seductive rain dance. A tutorial by @PriyankaChopra," Parineeti captioned the clip.The Ishqzaade actress also shared a video of them dancing in the rain, and crooning the popular track Tip Tip Barsa Paani."Not a cheesy Chopra sister performance. Nope. @priyankachopra #DancingInTheRain," she wrote alongside the video.Interestingly, Nick is also in Goa with the Chopra sisters. One of Priyanka's fan clubs shared a picture of Priyanka, Nick and Parineeti enjoying a lavish meal.Priyanka and Nick landed in Mumbai in the wee hours of Friday and tried their best to avoid shutterbugs. Their dating rumours had started doing the rounds last month after Priyanka, 35, and Nick, 25, were snapped together while celebrating Memorial Day with friends.