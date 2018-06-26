English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
This Video of Priyanka Chopra Dancing With Sister Parineeti on Tip Tip Barsa Pani Will Make Your Day
The Chopra sisters seem to be having a blast in the state of beaches.
Image courtesy: Instagram/Parineeti Chopra
After finishing the exhausting shooting schedule of Namaste England in London, actress Parineeti Chopra is doing just about everything to unwind. Parineeti is currently vacationing in Goa with her sister Priyanka, who recently touched down in India with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas. And if their Instagram posts are anything to go by, they are clearly having a blast in Goa.
Parineeti shared a hilarious boomerang on her Instagram story wherein she performs Priyanka's "seductive" dance moves.
“How to do the Bollywood heroine seductive rain dance. A tutorial by @PriyankaChopra," Parineeti captioned the clip.
The Ishqzaade actress also shared a video of them dancing in the rain, and crooning the popular track Tip Tip Barsa Paani.
"Not a cheesy Chopra sister performance. Nope. @priyankachopra #DancingInTheRain," she wrote alongside the video.
Interestingly, Nick is also in Goa with the Chopra sisters. One of Priyanka's fan clubs shared a picture of Priyanka, Nick and Parineeti enjoying a lavish meal.
Priyanka and Nick landed in Mumbai in the wee hours of Friday and tried their best to avoid shutterbugs. Their dating rumours had started doing the rounds last month after Priyanka, 35, and Nick, 25, were snapped together while celebrating Memorial Day with friends.
Also Watch
Parineeti shared a hilarious boomerang on her Instagram story wherein she performs Priyanka's "seductive" dance moves.
“How to do the Bollywood heroine seductive rain dance. A tutorial by @PriyankaChopra," Parineeti captioned the clip.
The Ishqzaade actress also shared a video of them dancing in the rain, and crooning the popular track Tip Tip Barsa Paani.
"Not a cheesy Chopra sister performance. Nope. @priyankachopra #DancingInTheRain," she wrote alongside the video.
Interestingly, Nick is also in Goa with the Chopra sisters. One of Priyanka's fan clubs shared a picture of Priyanka, Nick and Parineeti enjoying a lavish meal.
Priyanka and Nick landed in Mumbai in the wee hours of Friday and tried their best to avoid shutterbugs. Their dating rumours had started doing the rounds last month after Priyanka, 35, and Nick, 25, were snapped together while celebrating Memorial Day with friends.
Also Watch
-
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
-
Saturday 23 June , 2018
Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Ocean's 8, Hereditary and Incredibles 2
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
-
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Saturday 23 June , 2018 Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Ocean's 8, Hereditary and Incredibles 2
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
Tuesday 26 June , 2018 Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This Video of Priyanka Chopra Dancing With Sister Parineeti on Tip Tip Barsa Pani Will Make Your Day
- What's Brewing? Priyanka and Nick Jonas Are Now Vacationing in Goa
- Sanju: Will Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanjay Dutt Biopic Have Biggest Premiere Ever?
- India to Take on New Zealand in Women's World T20 Opener
- Shilpa Shetty Kundra Looks Ravishing in a Amit Aggarwal Saree at UK-India Awards 2018; See Pics