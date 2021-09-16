Priyanka Chopra Heads to US to Celebrate Nick Jonas' Birthday, Gets Clicked at Airport

American pop star Nick Jonas of Jonas Brothers’ fame celebrates his 29th birthday today on September 16, and his wife and global icon Priyanka Chopra have flown all the way to the USA from the UK to be with her hubby on his special day. Currently, the couple is staying on separate lands due to their respective work commitments. The Bollywood actress was clicked at the airport before catching her flight to Los Angeles. She was dressed in an animal print pullover, paid with black tights. She completed her looks with a New York Yankees cap and heeled boots.

A couple of days back, Priyanka spoke extensively about Nick Jonas and their marriage during an interview. She said that one thing that her marriage has taught her is to have a cheerleader.

“The one thing that my marriage has definitely taught me, which I guess I didn’t feel the need to have, which now I can’t live without is, having your, partner give complete credence and credit to the job and the work that I do. It’s so amazing when I see how Nick accommodates his life or my achievements or my career and where I have to go and what my choices are — how it’s so important to him that I went. And that was something I didn’t realize that I needed — a cheerleader."

On the work front, The Jonas Brothers, which consists of Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas released their new song Who’s In Your Head. The band also appeared on a documentary special titled Olympic Dreams with Jonas Brothers.

Meanwhile, Priyanka wrapped her schedule for Matrix 4 and Text For You and has been filming her upcoming project Citadel in the UK. Backed by Avengers: Endgame directors Russo Brothers, the series also stars Game of Thrones alum Richard Madden. She will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, who is also producing it. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

